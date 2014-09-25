You Never Thought Social Media Could Look Like This

September 25, 2014 1 min read

Social media is something that happens online, in the virtual world. But what if, instead of checking hashtags to see what is trending on Twitter, you could watch in the real, physical world how the sentiment of your colleagues and neighbors changes on sites like Twitter and Facebook?

In Oslo, Norway, you can do just that. Norwegian artists Syver Lauritzsen and Eirik Haugen Murvold have created a sculpture, called Monolitt, which drips different color paint depending on nearby social media input.

For example, if someone in the area tweets that they are "annoyed," the sculpture will ooze a burst of black paint, in real time. Meanwhile, if someone is "feeling good," pink paint will drip down the sculpture.

Yes, it sounds weird. You’ll just have to watch the piece in hypnotic action in the video below:

