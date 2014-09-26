How America Takes Its Coffee (Infographic)

September 26, 2014 1 min read

Let's be honest: coffee is an essential part of life. It makes productive mornings possible, and can keep the mid-afternoon doldrums at bay. Helpfully, it also comes with some serious health benefits -- habitual coffee drinkers are less likely to die of heart failure as those who don't indulge, and research has suggested that caffeine may help prevent cancer, diabetes, stroke, and Parkinson's disease – which makes it super easy to justify pouring another cup.

To celebrate International Coffee Day, which takes place on Monday, PayPal surveyed over 1,000 men and women across the country about their coffee habits and preferences. Apparently, we're a nation that loves us some coffee but we don't all agree on what makes the perfect cup. West Coasters are more likely "to get a little fancy" and order a cappuccino and or a latte, while Midwesterner keep it simple, and prefer their coffee black. Meanwhile, millennials across the country are generally willing to spend more money on their java, and have a penchant for slurping it up in ice form.

