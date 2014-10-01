Sales Employees

The 5 Characteristics of Extraordinary Salespeople

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The 5 Characteristics of Extraordinary Salespeople
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Executive VP, Sales/Marketing, Corel
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In all of the coverage of Derek Jeter’s fairytale end to a fairytale baseball career, one fact goes unmentioned: across 12,000 plate appearances, Jeter struck out over 1,800 times placing him 13th on the all-time strikeout list. And yet, Jeter is widely considered to be the greatest ballplayer of his generation. He, much like Babe Ruth before him, trained himself to overcome the fear of striking out in pursuit of getting on base.

Great salespeople do the same thing everyday. Being a sales professional requires a special kind of mental toughness to ignore all of the times the word no is spoken in pursuit of yes. In my experience, there are five traits found in every extraordinary salesperson that help define this resiliency.

Related: Be a Selling Superstar

Achievers. Sales professionals invented the use of game mechanics in the workplace. Leader boards, the President’s Club and special incentives have been part of the institution of sales for decades. It is effective because salespeople care so much about winning. Achievement—more so than money—is the primary motivation for the best reps. They want money, of course, but they also want the thrill of winning the big deal and being recognized by their peers.

Reality distortion field. Exceptional salespeople don’t get flustered. They have a Zen-like ability to focus on the specific task at hand while exuding an aura of calm confidence. In the early 1980s, the Macintosh development team used the term “reality distortion field” to describe Steve Jobs’ charisma. Winning salespeople typically have a flavor of this condition that makes them unflappable in the face of challenges.

Control freaks. The average tenure for a VP of Sales is 18 months. The reason it’s not 24 or 36 months is that somewhere along the way they get surprised by a missed forecast and don’t have enough time to backfill the lost deal. That’s why the very best salespeople obsess over every detail of the presentation. They dress rehearse meetings. They’re at Kinkos at 5:30 a.m. meticulously assembling the proposal. Good salespeople hate surprises. And the best way to reduce the chances of being surprised is to focus on every detail of the process.

Related: The 10 Laws of Sales Success

Fiercely loyal. The stereotype of salespeople is that they are constantly scheming to line their pockets with the customers’ money. While this might be the case for bad sales reps, the opposite tends to be true for exceptional salespeople. The best are intensely loyal to their customers and step in to solve problems. If things happen to go awry after the sale, the sales rep works on their behalf to fix the situation. This is the social contract that all great salespeople live by.

Paranoid. Salespeople are optimists. They have to be to survive the emotional rollercoaster of winning and losing deals. But that optimism is often balanced by a healthy dose of paranoia. The best salespeople constantly ask themselves how could this go wrong? In one column, they will write down all of the ways in which they could lose the sale. And then in another column they write down what they are going to do to reduce the risk of that happening. 

Mental toughness is half the battle. If you have what it takes to be told no on 50 consecutive calls so you can get the yes on the 51st call, then you are on the path to an exceptional career in sales. Possessing these five traits will get there faster.

Related: 9 Proven Sales Tips for Introverts

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sales Employees

Why You Need to Stop Putting Your Sales Team on an Island

Sales Employees

4 Ways Technology Can Help 'Clone' Your Best Salespeople

Sales Employees

4 Signs a Sales Pro Will Be a Good Hire (Hint: Think Money)