Why Face-to-Face Communication Won't Disappear (Infographic)

October 2, 2014 1 min read

It would stand to reason that most millennials prefer a virtual meeting over face-to-face interaction in today’s business landscape. Ours is a generation, after all, that increasingly seeks comfort and convenience in instant messaging, web casting and video conferencing, right?

Not so fast. According to this infographic, compiled by CT Business Travel and NeoMam Studios, a digital design studio, 78 percent of Gen Xers and 80 percent of millennials say they actually prefer in-person communication with their colleagues.

It’s a sentiment that transcends age. Eighty-seven percent of all professionals believe that face-to-face meetings are essential for clinching business deals. This is largely because virtual conferencing not only creates lapses in emotional cues but inhibits crucial opportunities for casual bonding.

Related: This Man's 3-Year Plan: To Meet Up With Each of His 1,000-Plus Facebook Friends

Read more about the unparalleled merits of face-to-face communication in the infographic below.

Related: This Man Made His Smartphone 'Distraction-Free' -- And It Changed His Life