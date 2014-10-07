Warren Buffett Sings Sinatra to an Audience of 400 Powerful Women

October 7, 2014 1 min read

Investor, billionaire… Sinatra impersonator?

Warren Buffett donned a classic fedora on Monday at Fortune's "Most Powerful Women Summit" to sing an ode to longtime Fortune writer and close friend, Carol Loomis. In a duet with singer-songwriter Paul Anka, Buffett sung Loomis's praises to the tune of 'My Way' in front of a crowd of 400 women.

"With style and wit, you took no shit, and did it your way," Buffett crooned.

Check out the video below for more of Buffett singing about Loomis's glass-ceiling-shattering ways and his own terrible grammar.

