You're Never Too Old for an Internship

When you hear the word internship, you probably think of young students paying their dues while working their way up the professional ladder. Most successful people will tell you that they did an internship while they were still studying, and they usually talk about it with great enthusiasm. But internships are not only for the young.

My internship at the beginning of my career changed the course of my professional life. But after 25 years in the television industry, my career took an unexpected turn when I was terminated from my producing job at CBS News. The reality was that I was thrown into a job market that was in transition -- social and digital media were the new ways to communicate, and I didn't have the skills.

Related: 11 Strong Signs You're About to Be Canned

I had to rebrand, and part of my career makeover involved interning again. As an adult, I had to swallow my pride and forgo the monetary value of my years of experience and become a student again. If you are considering a mid-career internship in later life, here are three things you can do to benefit from it.

1. Create a new brand

The first benefit of a paying or non-paying internship later in life is the opportunity to rebrand yourself without having to go to school again. Going back to school is a luxury that many adults cannot afford, and even when the funds are available, they usually don’t have three to four years to spend on relaunching their careers. In this case, an internship can be a fast-tracked portal to several new things, including gaining skills to a whole new industry.

Make a list of your skills, the must-haves, and what you can do without in your new work life. Once you've narrowed the list down, it's time to start researching your internship. Don't be afraid to ask for help. It doesn't matter that you're maybe the oldest one in the group because when needed, you can always teach the young folks a thing or two about business.