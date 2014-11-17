My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Internships

You're Never Too Old for an Internship

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO & Founder, Deborah Mitchell Media Associates
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you hear the word internship, you probably think of young students paying their dues while working their way up the professional ladder. Most successful people will tell you that they did an internship while they were still studying, and they usually talk about it with great enthusiasm. But internships are not only for the young.

My internship at the beginning of my career changed the course of my professional life. But after 25 years in the television industry, my career took an unexpected turn when I was terminated from my producing job at CBS News. The reality was that I was thrown into a job market that was in transition -- social and digital media were the new ways to communicate, and I didn't have the skills. 

Related: 11 Strong Signs You're About to Be Canned

I had to rebrand, and part of my career makeover involved interning again. As an adult, I had to swallow my pride and forgo the monetary value of my years of experience and become a student again. If you are considering a mid-career internship in later life, here are three things you can do to benefit from it.

1. Create a new brand

The first benefit of a paying or non-paying internship later in life is the opportunity to rebrand yourself without having to go to school again. Going back to school is a luxury that many adults cannot afford, and even when the funds are available, they usually don’t have three to four years to spend on relaunching their careers. In this case, an internship can be a fast-tracked portal to several new things, including gaining skills to a whole new industry.

Make a list of your skills, the must-haves, and what you can do without in your new work life. Once you've narrowed the list down, it's time to start researching your internship. Don't be afraid to ask for help. It doesn't matter that you're maybe the oldest one in the group because when needed, you can always teach the young folks a thing or two about business.

2. Learn new skills

The day to day of any internship might not always be full of glamorous tasks and networking. There are lots of hours of tedious responsibilities that can quickly take a toll on your morale. The onus is on you to be proactive and make sure you’re really learning and getting to try new and different things.

Related: The Most Important Career Choice You'll Ever Make

Because you are older, you bring skills, expertise and sometimes contacts to the work table. Regardless of the industry, practical experience will always be an asset, so don’t be shy at your own expense. Ask for more responsibilities, to sit in on meetings and conference calls, and to shadow the most active employees of your department.

If you feel that your skills are being used without much benefit to you, speak to your immediate supervisor or human resources and request that you be placed with people who will allow you to take advantage of every business scenario. 

3. Network, network, network 

It is not every day that you will get the chance to rub shoulders with influential people. Internships often allow face time with successful professionals who can give advice, motivation and inspiration. Having a mentor who is a veteran can open many doors in the business world.

Create friendly, respectful bonds with everyone you meet -- you never know who might become a useful contact or a helpful reference. Making the right friends can also be the key to finding a job after the internship ends. Colleagues might know of soon-to-be available positions, or they might recommend you for their own positions when it’s time for them to move on. 

A successful internship is measured by what you learn from it and how useful it is to land a job after it’s done. Maximize your chances by working your absolute best, maintaining good relationships with everyone, collecting contact information and staying in touch through LinkedIn. That way people will look at your career as evolving -- not changing -- and they will help you be where you want to be.

Related: When It Comes to Finding Your Path. Don't Overthink. Do.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Internships

Here Are Some of the Coolest, Craziest Internships Out There

Internships

Why Hire Summer Interns? Because They Know More About Mobile Than You Do.

Internships

6 Ways to Create a Successful Intern Program