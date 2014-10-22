My Queue

Productivity

Reclaim the Hour and a Half You're Forfeiting to Distractions at Work (Infographic)

1 min read

Chatting with coworkers, checking Twitter, even thinking about your grocery list – there’s a lot you can do while you’re in the office that isn’t work. While these distractions are a part of everyday life, they’re seriously compromising your focus.

Almost half of employees are distracted more than 20 percent of the workday, according to a new study by Virgin Pulse, a subset of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. That means, if you’re working eight hours, you’re flushing more than 1-1/2 potentially productive hours down the drain every day.

What’s the source of these distractions? The top culprit is socializing with coworkers, a distraction 54 percent of employees surveyed said sidelined their work. Tech interruptions come in second place, with 45 percent of workers being distracted by emails and text messages.

Check out the infographic below to learn how to sharpen your focus and prevent distractions at work. 

Reclaim the Hour and a Half You're Forfeiting to Distractions at Work (Infographic)

 

