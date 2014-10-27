My Queue

Starting a Business

It's Your Passion. Now, Here's How to Make It Your Business.

Guest Writer
Founder @Alltopstartups
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can you create a meaningful life out of something you love? Yes. Is it possible to make money from your passion? Absolutely. A lot of people are making a living from something they deeply care about. And you can too. While the income from your business isn't guaranteed to make you rich, it does bring you something more valuable than money: fulfillment and freedom.

Related: Richard Branson on Finding Your Passion Project

While turning your passion into a business may not all be rosy, it is a journey worth pursuing.

Here are a few things you can do to make your passion your business.

1. Start learning….fast. 

You don’t want to start a business with no industry knowledge. Gather relevant resources that can help you learn as fast as possible. Begin speaking with industry experts and business professionals in your network who can help you make the best decision about how to get started. You should learn about the processes and actions needed to kick start your business. Don’t take too long in the process of gaining industry knowledge, as you will only begin learning once you take action.

You need a plan -- but not necessarily a lengthy business one. 

Every successful business requires planning. You may not need a complete business plan, but you need a blueprint that will guide you on what to do at every point in time of the business. Your plan will be a document about your thought processes, along with being your action plan about what to do and when to do what. Don’t waste too much time putting together a document, as often things change.  

You don’t have to do everything yourself. 

Businesses are about people. Every great business you know has a great team behind that believes strongly in the company's vision. So, don't try to do everything yourself. Actually, if you want to make a big impact, it is impossible to be the only one in a business. Get help from people who believe in what you want to do – and are just as passionate as you are.  If you can’t hire full-time employees, get freelancers to work on what you can’t do. A good pointer: Hire your weakness, as you won’t necessarily passionate about every process of running a business.

Related: How to Find Your Passion in 5 Creativity Exercises

You will be exhausted, but it's worth it.

Don’t think you won’t feel the pressure when you are doing what you love. As much as you are pursuing your passion, it’s still like any other business but with love. When you are emotionally involved in a business, it can take all your energy and lead to exhaustion. Think about it: When you are passionate about your business, it doesn't feel like work. That’s where the danger is, because you don’t know when to take a break. Enjoy the fun that comes with doing what you love, but give yourself a break when you know you need it.

Related: Steve Blank: 'Entrepreneurship is a Calling, Not a Job.'

