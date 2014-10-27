My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk: Artificial Intelligence Is Humanity's 'Biggest Existential Threat'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made his deep reservations about artificial intelligence abundently clear: In June, describing his paranoia of a Terminator-like future of robots gone awry, he told CNBC “nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition, but you have to be careful," and in August he speculated that AI's applications could be "potentially more dangerous than nukes" via a tweet.

Speaking at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology symposium on Friday, Musk elaborated further, warning in direct terms that artificially intelligent machines could be mankind's "biggest existential threat," the Washington Post reports.

"With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon," he told the audience. "In all those stories where there’s the guy with the pentagram and the holy water, it’s like yeah he’s sure he can control the demon…Didn’t work out."

Related: Elon Musk: I'm Afraid of a 'Terminator'-Like Catastrophe

Musk, an investor in AI companies including Vicarious, also mentioned the increasing popular opinion among scientists that "there should be some regulatory oversight maybe at the national and international level, just to make sure that we don’t do something very foolish."

In addition to his concerns about the future of AI, Musk touched on his mission to colonize Mars. While singular missions are "cool," he said, "what matters is being able to establish a self-sustaining civilization on Mars, and I don’t see anything being done but SpaceX. I don’t see anyone else even trying."

Unfortunately, even if Musk's colonization dream is actualized, that doesn't mean AI is any less of a threat. In June, CNBC's Kelly Evans asked him, half-jokingly, that if robots turn on us, can't we "escape to Mars if there is no other option?"

Musk answered seriously: “The AI will chase us there pretty quickly."

Related: Elon Musk Wants to Colonize Mars in Order to Fend Off Human Extinction

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chatbots

How to Create a Facebook Messenger Chatbot For Free Without Coding

Chatbots

Top 10 Best Chatbot Platform Tools to Build Chatbots for Your Business

Artificial Intelligence

4 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Shaping the Future for Businesses Big And Small