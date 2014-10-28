Kim Kardashian Apparently Wants to Buy BlackBerry, and Thinks Twitter Is the New Google

October 28, 2014 3 min read

Forget Elon Musk’s paranoid vision of human extinction. For many techies, the thought of reality star Kim Kardashian West speaking at a tech conference is something akin to an apocalyptic sign. And Kardashian West, in a sit-down with Re/code’s Kara Swisher at the outlet’s Code/Mobile conference, didn’t disappoint.

Those hoping to glean some insight into her multimillion-dollar app and astronomic social following were likely mystified by musings from the starlet that were either numbingly mundane or strangely self-involved.

Here are 7 of the oddest things she said.

1. She wants to buy BlackBerry (the company).

The discontinued BlackBerry Bold is “my heart and soul,” Kardashian West said, and she’s on a mission to make sure the company doesn’t “go extinct.” She loves the device for sending emails and keeps three lined up in her room at all times; if one breaks, she anxiously hunts down replacements on eBay.

2. Instagram is her favorite social media channel.

“It’s intimate,” she said. “It has a little bit more texture than just words.” But intimacy has its limits: she has a “three-image rule” when it comes to broadcasting her infamous selfies. “In the same setting, I try not to do more than three.”

3. She turns to Twitter as a kind of search engine.

As opposed to Google, Kardashian West prefers to turn to her 24.8 million Twitter followers for restaurant recommendations and other inquisitions of the sort. “It’s just an amazing focus group,” she said. As for rumors that, at one point, she was being paid $10,000 per tweet? Not true. “I would be tweeting every two seconds if that was true.”

4. Wearables are out.

Though the Apple Watch has received some serious style cred of late, having just appeared on the cover of Vogue China, don’t expect Kardashian West to be rocking a smartwatch anytime soon. “It’s just not for me,” she says.

5. Her biggest Internet regret might surprise you.

While Kardashian West acknowledges that she’s naturally an oversharer -- “I’ve always just been open,” she says -- she told Swisher that her biggest Internet regret was online beauty tutorials she once filmed.

6. The one thing she won’t share.

Private moments are few and far between, Kardashian West said, especially given that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is now in its tenth season and boasts more episodes than I Love Lucy. One of the only parts of her life that she won’t share, Kardashian West said, is bath time with her daughter.

7. She wants people to take her seriously.

Kardashian West told Swisher that she works really hard and is sometimes peeved that people don’t give reality television the respect it deserves. “I wake up every single day at 6 a.m., and go to the gym, and get my daughter up, feed my baby, film all day, sometimes don’t finish until 8 or 9 p.m., and that’s every single day, six days a week, for five months straight.”

