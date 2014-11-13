My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bosses

You Can Break Your Bad Boss Syndrome With a Charm Offensive

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Certified Coach and Author
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dating back to the mid-1950’s, the term charm offensive is commonly referred to as a concentrated attempt to gain favor or respectability by conspicuously cooperative or obliging behavior. Currently, a nation’s president (Hassan Rouhani), a country (China) and a business leader (Vernon W. Hill II of Metro Bank) are using charm offensives to win over a particular constituency.

Related: Are You a 'Horrible Boss'?

Charm offensives can be an effective strategy for leaders in the workplace. Recently, I was presented with a situation in which a startup, comprised of 25 people, was under extreme pressure to deliver against a critical client initiative. The founder and leader of the project had taken a confrontational approach to managing the team. This was exhibited in behavior such as publicly demeaning the efforts of co-workers, attacking their character, barking orders and shutting down any contrarian views.

Those attacking behaviors amped up the stress levels and disrupted the office "Mojo'' so much that people were desperately searching for a coping mechanism. Should they match the aggression to curry some respect and personal dignity? Or should they acquiesce in order to get through this tumultuous time? Neither stance brings out the best in people or their work. Typically, it results in everyone exerting energy trying to figure out how to deal with the “bad leader” versus doing the work.

Related: How Not to Be a 'Bosshole'

During times of tension and tight deadlines it is more productive for a leader to launch of charm offensive to galvanize the team. Here’s how to do it:

1. Get everyone together from the onset and clearly state what needs to be accomplished and when. Assign specific roles and responsibilities.

2. Be humble and engage in an open dialog with the team throughout the project. Make yourself available to answer questions and brainstorm.

3. Be respectful to everyone on the team. Enable them with what they need to get the job done. This is not the time to be chiding each other.

4. Practice patience. Give everyone the benefit of the doubt.

5. Meet with people individually to see how they are doing. Go to them instead of waiting for them to come to you.

6. Make thoughtful and timely decisions.

7. Run interference and clear away distractions that are inhibiting people from completing their assignments.

8. Set milestones and take a break along the way to celebrate progress.

9. Surprise them with random acts of kindness to keep their spirits up.

10. Remember, it’s not about you, it’s about them. This is the time to be in service of your team.

Stressful situations naturally bring out the worst in most people. Leaders who allow their “bad boss” to surface run the risk of alienating their team, forcing people to consider other employment and losing business. Launching a charm offensive may just be the best game plan for leading through strife. People will respond positively when there is a calm, thoughtful voice leading the way.

Related: Bosses Who Pick on One Employee Ruin Everyone's Productivity, Study Shows

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bosses

6 Ways to Keep Things From Getting Worse When Your Boss Starts Yelling at You

Bosses

Is Your Boss a Bully? New Research Says There's a Surprising Reason Why.

Bosses

10 Reasons Nice Bosses Finish First