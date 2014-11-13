My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Twitter Considers Crafting New Apps, Improving Messaging

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Considers Crafting New Apps, Improving Messaging
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Twitter Inc is considering creating additional mobile applications beyond its core messaging service and ways of making it easier for newcomers to use its service, as it vies with Facebook Inc and other social media for smartphone users.

Shares of Twitter were up more than 6 percent at $42.14 in midday trading on Wednesday following the comments, in San Francisco at the company's first financial analyst day.

Chief Executive Dick Costolo said Twitter also planned to speed up the pace of changes to its product and to add more functions to its private messaging service.

"I strongly believe private messaging virality is important to our long term growth," Costolo said, a reference to when online content goes viral or is popularly shared. He noted that some of the new private messaging features would be introduced in the current quarter.

Executives said the company needed to do a better job helping new users understand how to use the service. An upcoming "instant timeline" will quickly provide new users with content without requiring them to search Twitter for individual users to follow.

Twitter, whose main service allows users to broadcast 140-character messages, appeared to be taking a page from rival Facebook, which in recent years has taken the approach of creating individual apps centered on news, for instance, and also recently beefed up its private messaging.

Twitter has been searching for ways to arrest dwindling user engagement and drive growth. It currently counts 284 million users, compared with Facebook's 1.3 billion.

In October, Twitter reported that timeline views per user, a key measure of engagement, slid 7 percent globally in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Mastering' Twitter, but Elon Musk Is His Favorite Tweeter

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Reveals His Biggest Regret About Twitter

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place