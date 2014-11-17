My Queue

Sustainability

Going Gangster: Samsung Reports Sustainability Efforts in Rap Video

Whereas most corporate sustainability reports tend to be chock full of pie charts, head-spinning stats and other sunny commitments to greendom, for its 2014 overview, Samsung sought an approach that was downright gangster.

The company enlisted the Korean rapper Mad Clown to spit a few verses about its commitment to the environment -- supplemented by black and white cartoons illustrating its good works. The results, as you can expect, are both hysterical and a little cringe-inducing.

While some lines vaguely rhyme, as in “Don’t have to worry after giving birth/Sit back, relax, no need to work,” others devolve into a kind of quasi-English ramble: “Sign up for Samsung software membership/Have talent for design/Go to Samsung design membership.”

Related: This Awesomely Bad Jingle About Entrepreneurs Is Worth a Listen

Such gems are offset by wooden platitudes like “Samsung to the rescue/Put wings to your dreams” and “We’re just letting our dreams come true.”

The video, which was released alongside Samsung’s 69-page sustainability report, seems to have been already removed from the company’s own YouTube account, but you can watch it in full right here:

Related: McDonald's 'Sustainable Beef' Finally Has a Definition... Sort Of.

