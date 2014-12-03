5 Strategies for Turning Ecommerce Browsers Into Buyers

December 3, 2014 4 min read

According to Statista, over one billion people have bought something online. That adds up to 40 percent of Internet users. Besides getting a piece of this pie, the goal of every ecommerce businesses is to increase their market share and get more ecommerce conversions.

Here are five strategies to help you convert more with any commerce website:

1. Run shopping campaigns on Google AdWords

Shopping campaigns are very effective and usually convert much better than search campaigns. This is due to the fact that people are able to compare prices right on the search page and, therefore, a click is more likely to turn into a conversion. Additionally, people will already see an image of the product and images are known to be a great conversion driver.

Another advantage of a shopping campaign is that you only need a feed to be able to run a campaign on potentially every item of your ecommerce. This saves you from a lot of setup time and it allows to find potentially profitable items quickly. Shopping campaigns are also easy to manage and maintain, which makes of them a perfect marketing tool for ecommerce stores.

2. Remarketing on shopping traffic

Based on what we just described, shopping campaigns deliver great traffic to a website. You can maximize the effectiveness of this traffic by remarketing to rveryone who came to your site via a shopping campaign but did not convert. These visitors are more likely to convert on a second visit because they already know your brand.

All you have got to do is to create a tailored offer to website visitors who did not convert yet, and work at being a top-of-mind choice for their purchases. Using the display network functionalities of Google Analytics, you can create a custom remarketing campaign for visitors who came to your site via a previous shopping campaign. .

3. Careful and ongoing price research

The pricing strategy of your products makes a huge difference in the success of an ecommerce store. The more your product is standardized, the more price sensitive people will be before purchasing it. Make it a weekly task to research the current market prices for your most important items. Make sure you are not pricing yourself out of the market.

Another very important best practice is to find the price that maximizes sales volume and profits by testing several price points of successful items. This process is made difficult by the price volatility in the market, which is created by competitors trying to get a piece of the market share.

4. Easy mobile checkouts

Mobile traffic is growing steadily and, in many cases, paid mobile traffic costs less than desktop traffic. This creates the need for websites that welcome mobile visitors, who use a smaller screen that makes filling out forms and checkout pages much less convenient. It is important to build a mobile website that makes the mobile purchase as easy as possible. The easier this process is, the more sales you will generate.

To take advantage of the mobile market share, create a mobile experience that maximizes the conversion rate. Ask only for the necessary information and let users know how long it will take them to buy from a mobile device. This way they won’t feel discouraged and decide to convert later from a desktop device. That just gives your competition a chance to “steal” your hard-earned lead.

5. Allow guest checkouts

Do not oblige customers to register before buying. This is a conversion rate killer! You should allow customers to buy as a guest on your website, then offer to register them after the payment. You can use an incentive, such as shipment tracking, to encourage customers to create a profile on your website.

Creating a guest checkout will allow you to remove any potential obstacle between you and a new customer. As a rule of thumb, the smoother a sales funnel is, the higher your conversion rate will be.

Running a profitable ecommerce campaign is not only based on the traffic you send on the site. There are many more factors to consider and strategize about. Each business has its own unique situation but starting from the five strategies we just described will help you move steps in the right direction.

