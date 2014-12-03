'Gangnam Style' Has Been Viewed So Many Times It Actually Broke YouTube

December 3, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



"Gangnam Style" has, really and truly, broken YouTube. Seriously.

Psy's music video has had so many views on YouTube that the video-sharing platform has had to "upgrade" so people can still watch it.

On its Google+ page, YouTube said it didn't expect something like this to ever happen, "until we met PSY."

The South Korean pop sensation has amassed well over 2 billion views on his original "Gangnam Style" music video, with nearly 9 million "likes" and just over 1 million "dislikes." That turns out to be more numbers than YouTube is coded to display, based on a 32-integer system.

YouTube explains the situation here:

And here's everything going crazy:

"Gangnam Style" was released in 2012 and was an instant hit. Singer Psy now has 7.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The channel has been visited more than 4 billion times since 2010.

As if you need reminding of it ...