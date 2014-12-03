My Queue

Ecommerce

In Ecommerce Push, Tumblr Adds 'Buy,' 'Browse' Buttons

In Ecommerce Push, Tumblr Adds 'Buy,' 'Browse' Buttons
Image credit: Ingvar Bjork / Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Following Twitter and Facebook's steps into the ecommerce space with "buy" buttons, Tumblr announced this week that posts from four sites -- Artsy, Estsy, Do Something and Kickstarter -- will now include action buttons in the top right corner of the post. The buttons will allow users to "buy," "browse" "do something," or "pledge."

The four sites are the only partners that Tumblr is working with in this manner, but it could ostensibly expand to other ecommerce platforms if these buttons test well. The buttons are only available for desktop use for the time being, TechCrunch reports.

Related: Facebook's 'Buy' Button Will Change How Brands Sell Online

If a Tumblr user is passionate about a Do Something cause or wants to buy an Etsy t-shirt with characters from their favorite fandom, the buttons will link back to the original page. It is also possible to remind yourself to check back later if you send them the e-mail you use to log-in to your Tumblr account.

Yahoo bought Tumblr last year for $1.1 billion, and according to a recent survey from the Global Web Index, it is the fastest-growing social platform, having increased its user base by 120 percent over the last six months.

Related: With the Arrival of Twitter's 'Buy' Button, Is It Time to Move Into Social Commerce?

