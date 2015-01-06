My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Impact Investing

How a Social Network in India Is Doing Social Good

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How a Social Network in India Is Doing Social Good
Image credit: Gram Vaani
Social Impact Strategist, Contributing Writer at ImpactAlpha.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready for some positive news? OK, here goes.

Unfinished health-care clinics and schools are being completed across India. Widows of deceased migrant workers are receiving their due compensation. Farmers are accessing information to increase productivity. Fishermen are sharing weather information.

India’s poor are finding a voice -- or, more accurately, a social-media platform that lets them to share it -- on Mobile Vaani, the voice-based social network.

Mobile Vaani is the flagship product of Gram Vaani, a company that is building a family of technologies to empower the global poor. After just five years, Mobile Vaani has reached more than 800,000 households in India. Gram Vaani’s other products, including a suite of community engagement tools, have reached 2 million users in India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Namibia and South Africa.

Related: This Startup Wants to Shine a Light on Far Reaches of the Globe

“The vision behind Gram Vaani is to build technologies that empower people at the bottom of the pyramid,” co-founder Aaditeshwar Seth, a computer scientist-turned-entrepreneur, said in an interview. “People who currently do not have a voice, whose stories don’t get told or profiled in mainstream media, they should actually be able to bring out their problems, their issues, their demands.”

Why You Should Never Cross Your Arms Again

Image credit: Gram Vaani

Mobile Vaani’s simple, low-cost system allows users to post and receive social-media messages using voice, on basic mobile phones, allowing them to bypass the Internet. More than 90 percent of India’s 833 million rural population lack access to the Internet and as many as 450 million are illiterate. Mobile Vaani estimates that roughly 65 percent of the poorly-literate/low-income population in India is unlikely to have access to the internet in the next decade, but 40 percent of those already have access to mobile phones. 

The widow of the deceased migrant worker is a case in point. Unsure of the whereabouts of her husband who had migrated to Delhi for work, she placed a call to the Mobile Vaani network and told her story. A person in Delhi reached out to her via Mobile Vaani to inform her of the details of her husband’s death. The story, published on Mobile Vaani’s network, reached the director of the state’s Department of Labor, who prompted his government to pay the young widow the compensation she was due.

The idea for the firm was sparked in 2008 when Dr. Seth won a Knight Foundation competition for software that first-time users of community radio could easily operate. Gram Vaani received a $200,000 grant to prototype its solution.

Related: This Group Aims to Connect Socially Responsible Startups With 'Retail' Investors

In 2013 Gram Vaani raised a $500,000 equity investment round to expand its team, move into new markets and grow its call volume. Investors included the Indian Angel Network, which made its first social venture investment, and Digital News Ventures, the seed-stage equity fund of the Media Development Investment Fund. One year later, the Economic Times, India’s leading business newspaper, named Gram Vaani among 14 startups to watch in 2014.

Gram Vaani partners with non-government organizations, international development agencies, universities and corporations. Gram Vaani provides the technical infrastructure; its partners provide the content. It has worked with Merck and the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood to allow women to use Gram Vaani’s voiced-based platform to review the quality of care they get from clinics. Its campaign with Oxfam around violence against women in India reached 400,000 households and generated 400 messages from the community.

The Mobile Vaani platform has become the voice of rural Indians, according to local journalists. “Villagers, long neglected by the government and media alike, have finally got a platform where they can discuss issues regarding health, unemployment and education without fear and be reasonably confident of receiving a reply from the concerned authorities,” wrote one reporter.

Investors and international partners recognize Gram Vaani’s large potential user base and increasing ability to share their stories. With the investment round in hand, Seth stated, ”We are touching 2 million users already but that is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Related: Keeping Girls in School Is This Startup's Mission

Produced by ImpactAlpha and the Case Foundation.

One of a series of impact profiles produced in conjunction with the Case Foundation’s new publication, “A Short Guide to Impact Investing.”

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Impact Investing

To Make Investors Care About The Environment Show Them the Money!

Impact Investing

Why Measuring Social Impact Matters to Investors

Impact Investing

This Woman Might Be the Most Successful Impact Investor You've Never Heard Of