My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Ecommerce Giant Amazon Wants to Woo the Inventor Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ecommerce Giant Amazon Wants to Woo the Inventor Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock.com/Gil C
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

In a world where you can crowdfund even your craziest idea and then build it yourself with a desktop 3-D printer, some of the hottest new gadgets, devices and technologies are coming from garage inventors.

Amazon knows this and is trying to attract those inventors and startups to its ecommerce platform. It’s not exactly clear just what the Seattle-based tech ecommerce behemoth is building, but a couple of job applications first spotted by tech blog Re/code make vague references to building “the world's best end-to-end platform for startups.”

Related: Amazon Is Bulking Up Its Secretive Hardware Lab in Pursuit of a Connected Home

One application for a Senior Manager of Product Management says that it is looking for an individual to be the lead in a new “large-scale” venture where the customer will be startup entrepreneurs.

The posting reads: “Are you inspired by inventors who develop and launch new products? Do you want to build the world's best end-to-end platform for startups? Do you see the opportunity to connect these entrepreneurs with Amazon’s hundreds of millions of customers? If you live for these kinds of challenges, we’ve got the job for you!”

Related: Customized Ecommerce Meets 3-D Printing in Amazon's New Online Store

Another posting, this one looking for a Senior Software Development Engineer, seeks a candidate who is inspired by the potential of matching startup entrepreneurs with the Amazon customer base. The job description says that the candidate would be developing everything from distribution systems to customer-relations software.

This as-yet unspecified platform for startup inventors follows several other steps Amazon has taken already to cater to the inventor entrepreneur set. For example, the company operates both a 3-D printing online store and a wearable-technology online store. And last summer, it partnered with crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and engineering software company Autodesk to launch a “Maker Challenge” that coincided with the White House’s Maker Faire, which promotes inventors.

Related: Alibaba Breaks Into U.S. Ecommerce Market With 11 Main

Amazon’s inventor catnip project would fall into the same space as inventor product-development ecommerce sites like The Grommet and Grand Street. The latter was recently acquired by peer-to-peer ecommerce frontrunner Etsy.

Amazon’s only comment was that it does not “comment on rumors and speculation.”

Related: The Billionaires Who Gained and Lost the Most Money in 2014

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

How Raising Your Prices Can Actually Help You Make More Sales

Amazon

How To Win in Today's Amazon World

Amazon

Amazon Employees Call for a Company-Wide Climate Change Plan