Want to Be a Web Developer? Here's Where the Best Opportunities Are. (Infographic)

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

With the constant talent wars waging on in major startup hubs, the ever-changing technology landscape and the skyrocketing salaries, it's good be a web developer. But how good? Well, it depends.

While there currently are approximately 18.2 million software developers worldwide (the figure is expected to balloon to 26.4 million by 2019), not all are treated the same, according to AppDynamics, a software application data analytics company.  

Developers versed in programming language Ruby, C and Python are, on average, making six figures, whereas those proficient in C# and PHP are on the lower end of the wage spectrum, pulling in less than $90,000, which is still more than double the national income average of $44,888. If you have no idea what these languages are used for, don't worry, the handy infographic embedded below provides a quick cheat sheet.  

And it's just not the type of developer you are that can make a difference but where you are located. Unsurprisingly San Jose, Calif. and San Francisco made the list of top cities for tech jobs but there were also some unexpected spots like Madison, Wisc. (Oddly, not included is New York City.)

Whether you are considering becoming a web developer, you already are a web developer or you are a business owner looking to hire a web developer, you probably want to know where developers are and what they expect to be paid. Have a look at the infographic that was generated on behalf of AppDynamics.

Want to Be a Web Developer? Here's Where the Best Opportunities Are. (Infographic)
