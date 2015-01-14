My Queue

Interviewing

How to Stay Calm in a Job Interview

How to Stay Calm in a Job Interview
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog

We all know that job interviews are stressful. Hiring managers and recruiters can understand a little bit anxiety and some stress but being too stressful can prevent showing your true nature and professionalism. As a result, you may end up not getting the offer. Also, some hiring managers and recruiters think that if you are too nervous in a job interview, then, you cannot handle the pressure when you are doing your job. Therefore, you need to learn to control yourself during an interview.

Below you can find tips for staying calm during a job interview. Don’t forget that if you stay calm, you can show your confidence and reflect your true self to the others and increase your chance of getting the offer.

Go There Prepared 

Do your homework before the interview and research the job responsibilities, the company and its culture. Go there knowing why you want the job so much and what you are bringing to the table. Make a mock interview with a friend or with yourself in a mirror and cover the possible interview topics. Also, make a list of questions to ask to the interviewer. You can get help from my previous post “Best Questions to Ask During Interviews” from here.

Plan Ahead

Print out copies of your resume a few days before. Don’t wait until the day of the interview. Prepare your clothes and make sure they are ironed. Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before. Plan your travel route to the interview location and try to arrive there 15-20 minutes early. Never be late to the interview.

Listen

Be an active listener and answer what is being asked of you. Don’t answer the question just to answer it or talk about something totally different from what is being asked. Don’t cut the interviewer off while s/he is talking. Remember that an interview is a two-way conversation and it is not an inquiry. Therefore, give yourself a break and take the time to listen to the interviewer.

Think Positively

Think positively and don’t try to second-guess what the interviewer is thinking about you. Thinking positively will help you relax. As a result, you can focus on your skills and accomplishments easier. Show your strengths and reflect on the key points about yourself to state why you are a great fit to the job.

