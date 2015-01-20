Use Facebook Custom Audiences to Increase Your Sales

January 20, 2015 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



Facebook advertising is a great way for personal brands to immediately start building exposure. Since the program began in 2004 there have been a lot of changes along the way. Today there are a variety of options to choose from to help target the right market.

Many brands and businesses advertise on Facebook as a way to promote their content and attract new leads. But what about the conversions after someone has clicked on the ad? This can be a challenge for most campaigns, but there is a solution.

Welcome to Facebook Custom Audiences, which is a newer program introduced by the social network to help advertisers to appeal to those they have already made connections with. The service allows ads to be targeted to your brand’s existing email list, which has a much greater ROI than a standard ad campaign.

Related: 6 Tips for Expanding Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn

When you create a Custom Audience on Facebook your business is placing its products or services in front of the eyes of its subscribers. A simple CSV file or MailChimp connection is all that is needed. Not convinced yet about how powerful this tool is for your personal brand?

How Facebook Custom Audiences Can Increase Visibility

Here are several ways Facebook Custom Audiences can enhance your advertising and sales:

Target marketing on Facebook - While a general advertising campaign allows for demographics and keywords, a Custom Audience will be seen by a specific target market who is already interested in your brand.

- While a general advertising campaign allows for demographics and keywords, a Custom Audience will be seen by a specific target market who is already interested in your brand. Build interest in your products and services – Once a subscriber has viewed your Facebook ad the opportunity to follow-up with them is golden as they have already shown that they are likely to make a purchase. Additionally the chances of social sharing is greatly increased.

– Once a subscriber has viewed your Facebook ad the opportunity to follow-up with them is golden as they have already shown that they are likely to make a purchase. Additionally the chances of social sharing is greatly increased. Conversions increase – A regular advertisement on Facebook can be easily forgotten or overlooked, but if a subscriber is already a loyal follower it’s more possible to convert these into sales.

– A regular advertisement on Facebook can be easily forgotten or overlooked, but if a subscriber is already a loyal follower it’s more possible to convert these into sales. Less sales work for you – When your personal brand puts forth a great offer to its audience on Facebook the tough job of generating a fresh sale is greatly reduced. It’s far easier to nurture someone who is already familiar with your product or service than to those who are seeing it for the first time.

Creating a Facebook Custom Audience for your personal brand is as simple as visiting the Ads Manager menu then following the instructions step-by-step in what is about a 30 minute process. The next time your business creates an ad campaign you will be able to select a targeted audience of leads already captured who are familiar with what you have to offer, which will help your brand produce more sales.

Related: 5 Ways to Get More Respect at Work