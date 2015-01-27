10 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership From the NFL's Greatest Coaches

January 27, 2015 3 min read

A great football coach understands that words can inspire. As with success in business, victory on the field requires a leader who promotes teamwork, tenacity, perseverance and, above all else, the unrelenting desire to win.

As the Super Bowl approaches, we’ve collected insightful quotes from some of the most respected NFL coaches, from Vince Lombardi to Bill Belichick.

These men understand that end results are achieved through perspiration, an enduring work ethic and a relentless focus on strategy, and their words of wisdom are applicable to anyone attempting the long, slow haul of getting a business up and running.

So without further ado, here are 10 inspirational quotes from some of the most successful coaches in NFL history. (And, yes, Lombardi is on here more than once.)

1) “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.” -- Vince Lombardi, Head Coach Green Bay Packers (1959-67)

2) “Leadership is a matter of having people look at you and gain confidence…If you’re in control, they’re in control.” -- Tom Landry, Head Coach Dallas Cowboys (1960-88)

3) “On a team, it’s not the strength of the individual players, but it is the strength of the unit and how they all function together.” -- Bill Belichick, Head Coach New England Patriots (2000-Present), New York Jets (1999), Cleveland Browns (1991-95)

4) “If you want to win, do the ordinary things better than anyone else does them day in and day out.” -- Chuck Noll, Head Coach Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-91)

5) “Leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.” -- Vince Lombardi, Head Coach Green Bay Packers (1959-67)

6) “Try not to do too many things at once. Know what you want, the number one thing today and tomorrow. Persevere and get it done.” -- George Allen, Head Coach Los Angeles Rams (1957, 1966-70), Chicago Bears (1958-65), Washington Redskins (1971-77)

7) “You fail all the time, but you aren’t a failure until you start blaming someone else.” -- Bum Phillips, Head Coach Houston Oilers (1975-80), New Orleans Saints (1981-85)

8) “Success demands singleness of purpose.” -- Vince Lombardi, Head Coach Green Bay Packers (1959-67)

9) “Stay focused. Your start does not determine how you’re going to finish.” -- Herm Edwards, Head Coach New York Jets (2001-05), Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08)

10) “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” -- George S. Halas, Head Coach Chicago Bears (1933-42, 1946-55, 1958-67)

