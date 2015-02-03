My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mergers

Staples, Office Depot in Advanced Talks to Merge

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The price and structure of the proposed deal couldn't be learned and there is no guarantee a deal will be reached, the newspaper reported.

Staples has a market value of about $11 billion, while Office Depot has a market value of about $4.1 billion.

Last month, activist investor Starboard Value LP called for the two companies to merge, saying a combined entity would lead to greater savings.

A merger would help fend off intense competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and big-box chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc that sell the same core office supplies, such as paper and ink toner, for less.

The combination of the two would likely get a close look from antitrust regulators, the Journal said.

Office Depot and Staples were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Regulators nixed Staples' attempt to buy Office Depot in 1997, citing antitrust concerns.

The FTC approved Office Depot's $976 million acquisition of OfficeMax in 2013 without the need to close stores, citing increased competition in the office supply industry.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mergers

Net-A-Porter's Founder and Executive Chairman Abruptly Resigns

Mergers

Staples, Office Depot in Advanced Talks to Merge

Mergers

Activist Investor Urging Yahoo and AOL Merger Discloses Stakes in Both Companies