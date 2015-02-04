My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Happiness

Happy People Tend to Have This Personality Trait

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Happiness — or subjective well-being, as academics call it — is largely a matter of the situations that you put yourself into.

According to new research, people who rank high in agreeableness put themselves into happier situations than everybody else.

It's a part of "emotion regulation," write authors Konrad Bresin of the University of Illinois and Michael D. Robinson of North Dakota State University.

One of the Big 5 personality traits, agreeableness is a measure of your personal warmth, or, put more negatively, it's a measure of how much you need to be liked by the people around you.

"The more agreeable someone is, the more likely they are to be trusting, helpful and compassionate," LiveScience says, while "disagreeable people are cold and suspicious of others, and they're less likely to cooperate."

In a series of experiments, Bresin and Robinson showed that friendly, agreeable people try to avoid negative experiences.

  • In one experiment, participants were asked to look at a series of positive and negative images, spending as much time as they'd like with each image. Most people spent more time with the negative images — except for the agreeable folks.
  • In another experiment, participants were asked if they'd like to have an experience that's more or less positive or negative — an upbeat or a slow song, a documentary about a celebrity or about government corruption, a talk about baking cakes or dissecting a body. blog pointed out, "high agreeableness [participants] showed a strong preference for the positive: anthems, nation's sweethearts, and shortbreads."

In other words, pleasant people like pleasant things.

But problems can come with such pleasantries.

Research suggests that men with high agreeableness earn 18% less than their grumpier counterparts. Disagreeable women, the same study found, earn 5% more than their nicely behaved peers.

Similarly, Malcolm Gladwell has argued that entrepreneurial genius is often accompanied by disagreeableness. Prime example: IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad doesn't care about what you think of him — he cares about selling furniture.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Happiness

Why Happy People Earn More Money

Happiness

Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.

Happiness

5 Daily Habits for on-the-Job Happiness