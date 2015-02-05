Tweets Will Soon Be Visible in Google Search Results

My Queue

This story originally appeared on Reuters

Microblogging site Twitter Inc has reached a deal with Google Inc to make its tweets more searchable online, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Tweets will be visible in Google search results as soon as they are posted, starting during the first half of the year, Bloomberg reported.

Twitter and Google engineers have started working on the project, Bloomberg added. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Google previously had to crawl Twitter’s site for the information, which will now come automatically from Twitter.

Google and Twitter could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

