My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Death

You Can Now Appoint Someone to Manage Your Facebook Account After You Die

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Now Appoint Someone to Manage Your Facebook Account After You Die
Image credit: Entrepreneur Enchanced
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

While encountering active Facebook profiles for the deceased can be eerily disquieting, the social network has now announced new settings to better memorialize users after they have passed.

Beginning today, members can select a “legacy contact” to manage their accounts postmortem, Facebook wrote in a blog post. While legacy contacts won’t be able to log into deceased users’ accounts as normal or access their private messages, they can update profile pictures and cover photos, respond to new friend requests and write pinned posts at the top of deceased users’ timelines.

You Can Now Appoint Someone to Manage Your Facebook Account After You Die

Image credit: Facebook

Legacy contacts can also download an archive of a person’s Facebook photos, posts and profile information in totality, Facebook said.

Related: Widow Brings Husband's Ashes to T-Mobile Store After Company Refuses to Cancel His Contract

If members prefer not to select a legacy contact, they can choose to have their accounts permanently deleted after they die. Users who do select a legacy contact, however, will receive a redesigned profile that features the word ‘Remembering’ above their names.

Previously, Facebook offered a basic memorialization option by which, after a request was processed, accounts of the deceased were essentially frozen. “By talking to people who have experienced loss, we realized there is more we can do to support those who are grieving and those who want a say in what happens to their account after death,” Facebook wrote.

You Can Now Appoint Someone to Manage Your Facebook Account After You Die

Image credit: Facebook

The option will roll out in the U.S. before expanding internationally. The process of adding a legacy contact is outlined in full here.

In 2013, Google made a similar move when it launched the Inactive Account Manager, enabling users to determine what they want to do with their Gmail messages and other Google services after they die.

Related: New Delaware Law Determines Where Your Digital Assets Live After You Die

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Death

The 5 Lessons I Learned From Working in a Graveyard

Death

Police Say Apple Employee Found in Conference Room Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Death

How My Wife's Sudden Passing Catapulted Me Into Social Entrepreneurship