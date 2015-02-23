My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchisees

You'll Never Guess What Burger King's Franchisee of the Year Did With His Prize

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You'll Never Guess What Burger King's Franchisee of the Year Did With His Prize
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock.com
Reporter
2 min read

Looks like Burger King chose the right leader to win "Franchisee of the Year."

Barnett Management Company, Burger King's 2014 Franchisee of the Year, decided to give the reward back to employees this year. The executives at the Arizona company, which owns 24 Burger King locations, decided to cash in the new Corvette and Rolex they won as Franchisee of the Year to give employees bonuses, reports Phoenix news station 3TV.

Barnett Management Company

Barnett Management Company Leaders - Tom Barnett (center)
Image credit: Barnett Management Company

Related: Wal-Mart to Spend $1 Billion Raising Employee Pay to at Least $9 an Hour

Tom Barnett, the owner of Barnett Management, along with the rest of company leadership awarded employees approximately $120,000 in bonuses with the money coming both from the sale of the car and watch, and out of pocket. 3TV reports that more than 100 Burger King employees received bonuses of up to a few thousand dollars.

As Burger King corporate navigates the challenges of running an essentially 100 percent franchised company, Barnett is the perfect example of the kind of franchisee the company needs – leaders dedicated to creating a team environment and looking out for employees' interests. 

Related: Domino's Wants Customers to Tattle on Franchisees Who Haven't Updated Their Signage

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchisees

5 Reasons Why More Women Are Making the Choice to Become Franchisees

Franchisees

How to Run a Successful Franchise While Working Just 20 Hours a Week

Franchisees

How Franchisees Can Build an Effective Social Media Marketing Strategy