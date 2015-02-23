You'll Never Guess What Burger King's Franchisee of the Year Did With His Prize

February 23, 2015 2 min read

Looks like Burger King chose the right leader to win "Franchisee of the Year."

Barnett Management Company, Burger King's 2014 Franchisee of the Year, decided to give the reward back to employees this year. The executives at the Arizona company, which owns 24 Burger King locations, decided to cash in the new Corvette and Rolex they won as Franchisee of the Year to give employees bonuses, reports Phoenix news station 3TV.

Tom Barnett, the owner of Barnett Management, along with the rest of company leadership awarded employees approximately $120,000 in bonuses with the money coming both from the sale of the car and watch, and out of pocket. 3TV reports that more than 100 Burger King employees received bonuses of up to a few thousand dollars.

As Burger King corporate navigates the challenges of running an essentially 100 percent franchised company, Barnett is the perfect example of the kind of franchisee the company needs – leaders dedicated to creating a team environment and looking out for employees' interests.

