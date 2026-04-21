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Key Takeaways Smart entrepreneurs today are using the “Lego” strategy: Think about a Lego set — you can build a castle today, then, you can take it apart and by tomorrow, those same bricks can become a spaceship. This is how you should think about your company.

The goal is to be “liquid.” You want your business to be able to flow into whatever shape the market needs.

Building a business used to be very permanent. You signed a 10-year lease for a big office. You bought expensive servers. You hired 50 people for specific roles. This felt safe for a long time. However, the world moves much faster now. A “permanent” business is actually quite dangerous. If the market changes, a stone building cannot move. It just breaks.

Smart entrepreneurs today are doing something different. They are using the “Lego” strategy. Think about a Lego set. You can build a castle today. Then, you can take it apart. By tomorrow, those same bricks can become a spaceship. This is how you should think about your company.

What is a modular business?

A modular business is made of “blocks.” Each block does one job. One block handles your emails. Another block handles your shipping. Another block handles your payroll. These blocks are not part of one giant machine. Instead, they are separate tools that talk to each other.

In the tech world, we call this “composability.” It sounds complicated, but it is actually very simple. It means you can compose your business from different parts. If a better tool comes out, you just unplug the old one. Then, you plug in the new one. Your business keeps running while you make the swap.

The base plate: Your technology stack

In Lego, you usually start with a flat green base plate. This is what holds everything together. In business, your base plate is your “tech stack.” These are the apps and software you use.

You should choose tools that have “APIs.” This is just a way for two different apps to talk to each other. You want tools that play well with others.

Why your tech choice matters:

Speed: You can set up new tools in minutes.

You can set up new tools in minutes. Cost: You only pay for what you use.

You only pay for what you use. Freedom: You are never “locked in” to one company.

You are never “locked in” to one company. Safety: If one app goes down, you can quickly find a replacement.

The people block: Using freelancers

The Lego strategy also applies to people. In the past, you had to hire full-time employees for every task. This is very expensive. It also makes your business very “heavy.” If you need to change your strategy, it is hard to tell someone that their job does not exist anymore.

Actually, it is better to use “temporary blocks” for many tasks. You can use freelancers or agencies. You might hire a designer for one weekend to build your brand. Then, you might hire a writer for two days to create your ads. These people are experts. They come in, do the job, and then they leave.

This keeps your business “light.” You only have the people you need right now. If you want to rebuild your business this weekend, you don’t have to fire a whole department. You just stop hiring those specific freelancers and find new ones for your new goal.

The operational block: Outsourcing everything

You should not own things that you can rent. This is a very important rule for the Lego strategy. Do you really need to own a warehouse? Probably not. You can use a “3PL” company. This is a company that stores and ships your products for you. They are a block.

If you want to sell in a different country, you just find a warehouse block in that country. You don’t have to fly there and sign a lease. You just send your products to the new block. This makes your business very “portable.” You can run it from a laptop anywhere in the world.

How to pass the “weekend test”

How do you know if you have a Lego business? You can take the “Weekend Test.” Ask yourself this: “If my main product became illegal tomorrow, could I be selling something else by Monday?”

If the answer is no, your business is too glued together. To pass the test, you need to have a few things ready:

A flexible website: You should use a builder that lets you change everything quickly. General tools: Your email list and your social media should not be tied to just one product. A “plug and play” mindset: You must be willing to let go of old ideas.

Building this way is a bit harder at first. It takes time to find the right blocks. You have to make sure they all talk to each other correctly. However, once it is set up, you are almost impossible to beat. You can move faster than the big companies. You can react to trends before they are even over.

The financial benefit of Lego building

This strategy is also very good for your bank account. Permanent businesses have “fixed costs.” These are bills you have to pay even if you make zero dollars. Rent and big salaries are fixed costs. They can be quite scary.

A Lego business has “variable costs.” You only pay for the blocks when you are using them. If you take a month off, you can “unplug” your marketing block and your shipping block. Your costs go down to almost zero. This means you can survive a long time without making a sale. In business, the person who can survive the longest usually wins.

Steps to start rebuilding today

If your business feels a bit “heavy” or “glued,” do not worry. You can start changing it slowly.

Look at your monthly bills. Find any software that does not talk to your other tools. Replace it with a block that has an API.

Look at your tasks. Can you automate any of them? A computer program is a very cheap and reliable Lego block.

Simplify your physical stuff. Do you really need that office? Could you work from home and use a co-working space when you need a meeting room?

The goal is to be “liquid.” You want your business to be able to flow into whatever shape the market needs. It is a very exciting way to work. You never have to fear the future because you know you can just rebuild.

Eventually, you will build something amazing. And if the world changes its mind, you will be ready to build something even better by next week.