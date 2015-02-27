My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Coaches

4 Ways a Coach Can Help You Lead Your Business to Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Leadership Team Coach, Author, Speaker
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Finding a competitive advantage for your business is one thing. Sustaining it day to day is another. The perpetual grind of performance improvement can be overwhelming to say the least. Hell, getting out of bed is sometimes too much to think about.

The process of continual renewal for individuals and organizations is never-ending, which is exactly the reason why soliciting an external party in the form of coaching can help lead your business towards lasting success.

Related: 6 Ways Startup Founders or CEOs Can Stay Accountable

Here’s how.

1. Eliminate tunnel vision

Whether it’s a life coach, leadership coach or business coach, having somebody with an array of diverse experiences only helps broaden your own awareness about yourself, others and the competitive landscape. Nobody learns in a vacuum -- we learn through knowledge sharing that’s dependent upon relationships.

Think about it. When you read, you have a relationship with the author and you either adopt his or her viewpoint or not. When you travel, you have a relationship with the passenger sitting beside you -- positive or not. In either case, you acquire new information that broadens your awareness.

2. Minimize errors

Coaches work with many clients. A coach can share past lessons learned from other clientele (while maintaining confidentiality, of course) who faced similar challenges, thereby saving you the time, money and emotional investment from repeating the mistakes yourself.

Don’t get me wrong -- mistakes are healthy and necessary for improvement. However, to the extent that such lessons learned can be gained through somebody else’s experience, even better.

Related: A Good Mentor Can Help Limit the Uncertainty in Your Business

3. Say “ahh”

The saying that “it’s lonely at the top” is all too true, especially for those leaders unwilling to trust or talk with others. Sharing concerns with a coach offers two advantages.

First, it acts as an emotional release. Packing all your worries, gripes and frustrations into one suitcase of emotion has the same end state as at the airport: a high price. If you imagine your body as the suitcase and your clothes as emotions, there are only so many pairs of shoes you can stuff into that sucker until it goes “pop!”

Second, sharing concerns with a third party helps excavate the truth behind those emotions, as a coach can unearth the reasons why those emotions exist and look at the triggers that caused them in the first place. Once you know what triggers your negative emotions -- and subsequent behavior -- then you see stress levels dissipate and performance soar.

4. Get feedback

Soliciting an unbiased viewpoint serves not only as a strong sounding board to bounce ideas off of but also as a reality check to ensure those ideas aren’t the calm before the storm.

People don’t like conflict. They naturally shy away from having difficult conversations. Chances are that if you’re in a leadership position, then getting the feedback you need is few and far between for the simple fact that subordinates don’t want to get fired. Alternatively, a coach has no emotional investment in the matter and is actually doing his or her job.

In times of change, coaching serves as a solid backdrop of support. A good coach can help reign you back onto earth and get your feet planted firmly on the ground and avoid those matters that try to push you away from where you should be.

Related: Why Would a Successful Entrepreneur Hire a Coach?

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coaches

11 Ways to Get the Most Out of Working With a Coach

Coaches

4 Crucial Qualities of Phenomenal Coaches

Coaches

4 Reasons You Should Seek Out a Business Coach