It's About Time: Apple Likely to Divulge Watch Details at Upcoming Event

Image credit: Reuters | Robert Galbraith
Apple just sent out invitations for a media event dated March 9, when the company is expected to unveil details, pricing and a launch date for its hotly-anticipated Apple Watch.

With invites simply reading ‘Spring Forward,’ the event will take place Monday morning at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts -- just one day after Daylight Savings Time begins.

While Apple has reportedly been inviting Apple Watch app developers to its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters in preparation for some kind of showcase, TechCrunch reports, the event might also serve to unveil MacBook Air or iPad developments.

When Tim Cook first unveiled the three different Apple Watch lines last September -- the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Sport and the Apple Watch Edition -- he said that pricing would start at $349. Recently, it was announced that the device would ship in April.

Ahead of its launch, AdAge also noted yesterday that the product is slated to make its advertising debut in the March issue of Vogue with a 12-page spread.

The ads feature various versions of the watch set against stark white backdrops with no text at all beyond brief product descriptions. 

