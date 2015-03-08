My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Are You Guilty of These Common Workplace Time Wasters? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Pssssst. Hey, worker bee. Are you, say, reading this article, uh, at work? Did you stumble upon it while cruising Twitter on the clock? If so, you are officially guilty of committing one of the most common workplace time-wasters: surfing social media on the job. Your penance: Reading to the bottom of this article and RTing it. There.

How about those of you reading this during an in-person company meeting, you sneaky peeps hiding your smartphones under the conference room table, you? If that’s you, you too are taking part in another big-time workplace timesuck -- meetings -- but we don’t have to tell you that. Besides, it’s probably not your fault.  

Related: The 80/20 Rule of Time Management: Stop Wasting Your Time

While we’re on the topic of not working at work, and while you have time -- or do you? -- another frequent workplace productivity killer is looking for work. Make that new work. Yes, as in job hunting on the job. Because when else are you going to score another gig, right?

For more info and some juicy stats on what we’re wasting our time on at work, get a wandering eyeful of the fun infographic below. It fittingly comes to us care of the productivity pros at Yast, makers of time-tracking tools for freelancers.

Click to Enlarge

Are You Guilty of These Common Workplace Time Wasters? (Infographic)

Related: How to Keep Employees On-Task When They're Online

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

You'll Accomplish More Without a To-Do List

Productivity

These Personalized Planners Can Help You Streamline Your Life

Productivity

Tackle Your To-Do List With This Award-Winning Mac App