To Be an Extraordinary Achiever, Commit to Daily Excellence

Every week, I am fortunate to be surrounded by some of the world’s most extraordinary achievers. Being surrounded by these men and women opens my eyes to how they differentiate themselves from the rest of the population.

I’m not referring to anyone being better than the next person, because I truly believe we are all created equally. However, what I do refer to is how they think and go about their lives.

Vince Lombardi once said, “The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.”

If you take a look at some of the world’s greatest athletes, most successful entrepreneurs, or anyone who has mastered their craft, you will find that they made a firm commitment to daily excellence. Constantly striving for excellence in every area of your life is ultimately what will determine the quality of your life, no matter what you do for a living.

Committing to excellence is what has shaped some of the most successful companies. Committing to excellence is what turns an average athlete into a great athlete. Committing to excellence is what spurs an ordinary person to creating extraordinary success for themselves.

Sure, you can show up at work and just keep busy and act like you are doing something when the boss is around, but is that really going to advance you to where you really want to go in life? I highly doubt it. But what will take you to where you want to go in life is to focus on the task at hand and commit to do your work to the best of your ability day in and day out.

Excellence is not about how much money is in your bank account or what kind of car you drive. Excellence is about waking up each morning and declaring that you will do your best at everything you do and be better than you were the day before.

Excellence is not about settling for average. When you give your all at everything you do, when you commit to excellence daily, you will suddenly start to see the quality of your life escalate. You will feel more at peace. You will feel a sense of accomplishment like never before because you know that deep down, you gave your all.

Make up your mind that you will commit yourself to excellence daily. When you do, you are well on your way to places where halfhearted people will never go!

