My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Job Seekers

7 Unorthodox Tips to Help Land Your Dream Job

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of HeadbandsOfHope.com, Speaker and Author.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a lot of job advice out there that sounds like a broken record:

  • Arrive early
  • Bring a portfolio and resume
  • Dress neutral and professional
  • Research the company
  • Ask questions
  • Send a handwritten thank you note

I’ve been on both sides of the interviewer and the interviewee, and I’ve realized these tips have become assumed. They’re expected so much to a point that they don’t make you stand out from the rest of the applicants. 

Related: 10 Toxic Words You Must Not Say in a Job Interview

So for those looking to standout, go above and beyond with these outside-the-box tips.

1. Create a virtual resume.

It’s assumed you’ll have your resume on a word document and/or LinkedIn. But to make you look even more on top of your game, buy your name in a domain (for example, mine is JessEkstrom.com) on a site like GoDaddy.com. Then, use a host like Weebly.com (no coding needed) to create your own website with your resume, portfolio and maybe even a blog. You can also use a site like About.me, which doesn't require you to purchase a domain to create your profile.

2. Have a fresh headshot.

Have a friend with a nice camera? Or can you rent one from somewhere? Get a nice headshot done to be used as your Gmail icon, LinkedIn profile pic and on your website.

The solid professional backdrop has become a little “old fashioned.” Instead, find a more natural and exciting background like a city skyline or trees to look more modern. August and September are good times to get headshots done because you still have a little “glow” left from the summer.

3. Your name in a logo.

Branding isn’t just for products; it’s for people too. How do you want people to feel when they look at your business card, website, resume or signature? If you have Photoshop or InDesign and can do it yourself, awesome. If not, try to find a friend who can or hire someone on Freelancer.com.

Related: 5 Ways Job Seekers Blow It

4. Portfolio on a flash drive.

When you’re coming to an interview, bring copies of your portfolio and resume for people to hold and look at while you talk. However, after the interview, employers may want to also have your information stored on their computer. Come in with flash drives with your resume and portfolio uploaded (and maybe even a cover/thank you letter to the company). Even better, order custom flash drives with your name (in logo form) on them.

5. Personalized stationery.

When you write your handwritten thank you note, put it on personalized stationery with your logo name. On the back of the card, you can also put your website and/or email. I like using Vistaprint.com for printing but there are a ton of print options to get personalized stationery.

6. Be quick to reply.

With smartphones, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to reply to emails promptly. And when I say promptly, I mean within an hour. If you’re interested in a job, and I send you an email and it takes you a day to respond, it shows me that you’re not that eager for the opportunity. If you respond within an hour (even less is awesome), I can see that you’re excited and on your game.

7. Be concise in your emails.

The longer the email, the less I’m going to read. I understand details are important but be as concise as you can be when emailing a potential employer. Getting to the point shows that you have a clear train of thought which is attractive to an employer. Clear writing equals clear thinking. Enough said. 

Related: Hiring Done Right in 3 Brutally Honest Steps

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Job Seekers

10 Job Search Tips to Help You Find Your Best Opportunity Every Time

Job Seekers

13 Must-Have Words to Include In Your Resume

Job Seekers

5 Things Job Seekers Do That Sabotage Their Interview Chances