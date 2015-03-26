My Queue

Online Marketing

Increase Your Visual Content Engagement in 5 Steps (Infographic)

VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Visual content is very powerful -- yet many business owners create content and it doesn’t perform as expected. You can’t publish visual content and expect instant website traffic and social shares to just happen. An effective piece of visual content tells your story and really pulls the reader in. So, what exactly is an effective piece of visual content?

In an effort to explain what steps are required to publish a piece of visual content that engages your target market, my company teamed up with HubSpot to create this infographic.

Related: How to Create Compelling Online Content That Gets Traffic

Here are the five steps to creating effective visual content:

Increase Your Visual Content Engagement in 5 Steps (Infographic)

Related: Excite Audiences by Finding the Visual Angle of Your Brand

