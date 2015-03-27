Inspiration

30 Inspirational Quotes for Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
1 min read

In need of inspiration? You've come to the right place.

As you weather the ups and downs of running a business, sometimes you'll find yourself in need of a little push. StratX, a marketing development firm, has compiled 30 tidbits of inspirational advice from some of the greatest entrepreneurs of all time.

Related: 10 Motivating Quotes to Help You Spring Into Action

Check out the infographic below for inspiration from leaders that include everyone from Thomas Edison to Biz Stone. 

Click to Enlarge+
30 Inspirational Quotes for Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Related: 5 Powerful Books That Changed the Direction of My Life

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

This Hilarious Video Takes on Everything Awful About Open-Office Floor Plans

Inspiration

The 5 Things That Matter More Than Making Money

Ready to Be an Entrepreneur? Here's How to Make Your Second Act a Success.