My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Why Boomers Might Be the Breakout Stars of Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Boomers Might Be the Breakout Stars of Entrepreneurship (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

A hefty portion of the boomer generation is zooming in on retirement. But many of these individuals aren’t thinking about lawn chairs and backyard barbeques. They’re thinking about embarking on a career as an entrepreneur.

Boomers, the generation of people born between 1946 and 1964, are twice as likely to be gearing up to launch a business in the next year than millennials are, according to entrepreneurship organization the Kauffman Foundation in its 2015 State of Entrepreneurship Study.

That’s good news for the U.S. economy which, despite a rise in the reputation of the entrepreneur and some breakout superstars, has been struggling to reverse a downward trend of entrepreneurship since the Great Recession.

Related: The Case For and Against Millennials as the Greatest Entrepreneurial Generation (Infographic)

What older entrepreneurs may lack in energy, they make up for in previous work experience. Also, they tend to have a relatively significant level of wealth amassed, according to the Kauffman Foundation. And when you are trying to get a business off the ground, having money to work with is a pretty big boon.

For a closer look at the the advantages and disadvantages boomers have in the game of entrepreneurship, take a look at the infographic generated by the Kauffman Foundation, embedded below.

Related: Baby Boomers, Who Are More Successful as Entrepreneurs, Are Great Startup Assets

Click to Enlarge

Why Boomers Might Be the Breakout Stars of Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

Related: 7 Ways to Bridge the Boomer-Millennial Gap

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)