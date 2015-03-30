My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing Employees

After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work
Image credit: JStone | Shutterstock.com
Reporter
3 min read

Last week was a tough one for One Direction fans, as Zayn Malik departed from the famous boy band. But was it challenging enough to merit time off of work?

Hundreds of employees requested compassionate leave following Malik's announcement that he was splitting from One Direction, reports the Telegraph. Compassionate leave, or bereavement leave, is typically taken when a member of an employee's immediate family dies or suffers a life-threatening illness or injury.

Manchester-based employment law firm Peninsula told the Telegraph that around 480 employers had called the company helpline seeking guidance on how to react when staff requested compassionate leave in the aftermath of the One Direction bombshell. The firm has instructed employers to refuse leave requests – unless the employee is directly related to Malik.

Still, even looking at Twitter, it's clear that Malik's departure took a toll on fans' mental health.

Related: How to Know When to Change Direction

Even at Entrepreneur, coworkers were worried about the well-being of Directioner employees, especially Zayn girls.

While most One Direction-loving employees managed to soldier on (myself included), entrepreneurs cannot shrug off the economic power of the boy band. Last year, the quintet made $75 million. Products from t-shirts to toothbrushes celebrate the bands as a five-man group. Moving forward, it is still unclear how the loss of Malik will affect the band not only musically, but also in the group's extensive marketing.

Related: Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label

However, One Direction has promised to continue to perform and record new music following Malik's departure. If former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne can to go back to work after the departure of a much-loved colleague, it looks like Directioners will have to do the same.

Related: How One of the Internet's Biggest Viral Stars Turned Her Moment Into Momentum

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing Employees

How to Be the Leader Your Employees Want to See Walk in the Door

Ready For Anything

Finding Your Ideal Job Candidates in Minutes

Ready For Anything

The Myth of Low-Level Tasks