Want Better Sleep? It Might Be Time to Redecorate. (Infographic)

April 5, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On average, Americans sleep about 6-1/2 hours each night. That could a lot or a little, depending on who you ask, but most people will agree that it’s the quality of the sleep that counts. So, what can be done to make the most of your nightly shut-eye?

With the help of NeoMam Studios, the folks at Made.com have compiled a handy little infographic outlining some sleep tips below. While some of the information is U.K.-focused, most of the ideas are universal for those of us who are stateside.

For starters, having a ceiling fan going and keeping the windows ajar helps air circulate and keeps the room at an ideal sleeping temperature. Keeping plush carpets and pillows in the room will muffle noise, but televisions, pets, and scratchy blankets are best kept out. The room itself -- the colors on the walls and the symmetry of the furniture -- can promote better sleep by helping you relax.

Check out the infographic below for more tips and tricks on designing an effective sleeping environment. Sweet dreams, readers!

Related: Sleep Deprivation Is Killing You and Your Career