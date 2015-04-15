My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Reputation Management

5 Ways to Take Control Over Your Startup's Public Image

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Take Control Over Your Startup's Public Image
Image credit: devinpense | Foap.com
Guest Writer
President, Brands & Rousers Foundation
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Reputation can be an impulsive beast. One bad email, one poorly pitched product or one awkward meeting is all it takes to go from hero to zero in your network’s eyes. And when so much of your budding business hinges on its reputation, maintaining a positive public image becomes a lot more important -- internally and externally.

Your internal reputation affects how employees feel about their work, creativity and loyalty. Externally, your reputation shapes how customers spend, how partners invest and how much market share you earn. The quality of your products, your integrity, your environmental ethics and your trajectory all influence these valuable perceptions.

By incorporating reputation management into your day-to-day workflow, you can turn that fickle creature into a well-trained pet. It’s all about taking the time to understand and nurture it.

Related: 10 Steps to Building an Impeccable Professional Reputation

Here are five reputation-management practices you need to incorporate into your startup’s routine:

1. Gauge partner perceptions.

You can get an idea of how your network perceives you by simply asking. Your business partners, including shareholders, employees, collaborators and even government and nongovernmental organizations, are all invested in your reputation. They count on you to act with integrity and create high-quality products and services.

You should conduct regular assessments to establish the values and achievements your partners respect most. Knowing how your network perceives you and your company is invaluable for effective reputation management. Plus, it establishes a benchmark for communication and transparency.

2. Get the numbers.

If you want to enhance your reputation, you need to measure it. Start by gauging customer satisfaction and employee engagement levels, and track them over the long term. Trust also plays an influential role in stakeholders’ perception of your brand, so survey stakeholders to understand how corporate decision-making is measuring up to their expectations. By monitoring these numbers over time and tying them to tangible reputation goals, you’ll begin to see how your actions influence perceptions and identify ways to improve them.

Related: 7 Ways to Get People to Believe, Like and Respect You

3. Nominate your champions.

A huge part of reputation management involves empowering your best brand ambassadors: your teammates. Designate a chief reputation officer (CRO) on your team, and make sure your CRO has a sufficient budget so the position carries weight and influence. This will motivate your team members to become external advocates. Your reputation can be instantly enhanced when you inspire your team to be champions for your brand.

4. Maintain an external perspective in every decision.

Once you have set up your workplace to start measuring reputation and mobilized your CRO, you need to integrate reputation management into your decision-making process. Think from an external perspective in every business decision you make --- whether you’re entering a new market or designing a new product -- and you’ll start fostering a positive reputation.

5. Breathe, and think long term.

Both your personal reputation and your company’s reputation are long-term investments. They’ll build strength every time you connect a business decision with your measures of external perception. But keep in mind that this isn’t an overnight change. You should prepare yourself (and your CRO) for a continuous, deliberate process.

Warren Buffett said it best: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” By setting up your business to evaluate and manage your reputation while you work, you can mend potential reputation snags before they happen. Your competitive advantage boils down to your reputational power. So tame that reputation beast, and you’ll unlock the profit-driving potential of a positive reputation.

Related: 4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Service

10 Reasons Why Good Customer Service Is Your Most Important Metric

Online Reputation Management

4 Common Assumptions About Online Reputation Management That Are Totally Wrong

Lessons

No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs