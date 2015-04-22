My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Linkedin

Is LinkedIn Trying to Catch You Lying on Your Resume? Maybe.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is LinkedIn Trying to Catch You Lying on Your Resume? Maybe.
Image credit: dolphfyn | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

LinkedIn may be on a mission to clean its professional network of fibs and incorrect facts, at least according to a new patent application the company filed Tuesday.

The filing is for a fact-checking system that would catch inaccuracies that users type in as well as give them the correct information. In one simple example, the company listed the possibility of a user who enters Texas as the largest state only to be told that it’s actually Alaska.

The 82-page document, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, covers a wide variety of situations, types of information, and ways in which the system could automatically fact-check information. But three main uses are obvious.

LinkedIn is increasingly a destination for news articles, blog posts, and user-generated content that the company would be well-served to clean of mistakes and purposely false information. The company recently announced Elevate, a new app that suggests articles and content for users to share on LinkedIn and other social networks.

Although the application made no explicit mention of it, LinkedIn could also apply the fact-checker to its users’ professional profiles. LinkedIn has long been known as the “online resume” and oftentimes, professionals use their profiles in the network as a way to promote their accomplishments.

Those resumes can also be filled with deceit and mistakes, and so far, LinkedIn users have been on the honor system. Although it would be difficult or impossible for it to verify some claims, others could easily be compared against publicly available information online or in private databases that LinkedIn could buy or license.

And lastly, it could also be helpful to LinkedIn’s latest acquisition: online learning company Lynda. Students could conceivably get automated feedback on interactive homework and quizzes.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Linkedin

5 Ways to Optimize and Accelerate Your LinkedIn Company Page in 2019

Small Business Heroes

12 Ways to Make More Money Through LinkedIn

Linkedin

The 6 Hidden LinkedIn Apps That Can Take Your Business to the Next Level