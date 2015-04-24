My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

ClassPass Acquires Competitor Fitmob

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
ClassPass Acquires Competitor Fitmob
Image credit: ClassPass via Instagram
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ClassPass is on a tear.

The company, which allows users to take unlimited fitness classes for $99 a month, has raised more than $54 million, is currently in 34 markets and just acquired competitor FitMob, for an undisclosed amount, TechCrunch reports.

Both services buy discounted classes from a growing number of boutique fitness studios and gyms, and then allow their members to sign up for individual sessions through a subscription service. It's a model that's proven wildly successful: ClassPass, a graduate of Techstars NYC's 2012 spring class, is rapidly growing (since early 2014, co-founder Payal Kadakia says the company has doubled its user base every three months).

That wasn't always the case, however.  Originally conceived as a database to book individual classes, fewer than 100 classes were booked on ClassPass's platform in its first year. It was only after the company pivoted away from its Open Table, a la carte model to an all-you-can-eat buffet subscription service that things took off.

Related: SXSW: What ClassPass Learned About Making Decisions Easier for Customers

ClassPass is far bigger than Fitmob, which was operating in eight markets; According to TechCrunch, Fitmob members will automatically become ClassPass subscribers.

This acquisition, ClassPass's first, emphasizes the large impact the company has had on the high-end fitness market in a relatively short period. But while consumers are flocking to the service, it remains to be seen if its system of studios can handle the influx. (Anecdotally, friends in New York have reported having a difficult time reserving the classes they want as the service has become more popular.) In addition, some studios have pushed back, arguing that selling discounted classes to the company is an unsustainable business model.

Regardless, ClassPass has cornered an increasingly hot market. As its network grows, expect to see ClassPass foray into areas outside fitness, allowing members to sign up for events such as parties, movies and outdoor activities on its platform.

Related: How This Techstars Startup Got Acquired Before It Officially Started Up

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition

Acquisitions

They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust