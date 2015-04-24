My Queue

Games

Goodbye, Productivity: Microsoft Is Bringing Back Solitaire for Windows 10

If Windows 8 felt like a radical departure from previous iterations of Microsoft’s long-loved operating system, the tech giant is looking to inject a bit of fun familiarity back into Windows 10, which is slated for a summer release.

Solitaire, which was removed from Windows 8 alongside other classics including Hearts and Minesweeper, will be baked back into Windows 10, Mashable reports.   

While Solitaire will receive a spot on Windows 10’s new start menu -- another feature Microsoft had removed from Windows 8 much to loyalists’ disdain -- the other games must be downloaded as add-ons from the Windows Store.

The addition was discovered when Microsoft rolled out a preview of the new software earlier this week. A note explains that the return of Solitaire commemorates the 25th anniversary of the game on Windows.

