Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies

May 12, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This year in the United States for the first time ever, mobile viewing time soared past desktop in terms of total digital media consumption. This trend remains consistent with what is taking place in other parts of the world, where mobile screen time has already supplanted desktop usage for preferred online engagement. What this means for marketers is their best, and maybe only, opportunity to engage customers is through mobile devices, making mobile lead generation vital.

Unfortunately, mobile lead generation does not work quite the same as traditional lead generation, which tends to be fairly straightforward. With traditional methods, offers are made on landing pages and promotion takes place through social media accounts, blogs and email marketing. Once a prospective customer fills out a form and receives an offer, they are converted into a lead.

Mobile lead generation is not as clear-cut, largely due to how most consumers behave when surfing on their mobile devices. It is necessary to periodically adjust your mobile lead generation strategy. These techniques will optimize your lead generation strategy for a mobile audience.

Related: 4 Marketing Analytics Tools That Are Shaping the Industry

Leveraging customer loyalty and discounts.

Everyone loves a deal. In the past, customers were quick to clip coupons to redeem in-store. Today, customers use promotions and discounts that can be redeemed through their mobile devices. This could take the form of customer loyalty discounts, promo codes, or specials on location.

One way to do this is offer customers a discount or promo when they like your Facebook page. This strategy helps your brand create an effective and immediate sense of loyalty when the customer likes your Facebook page using their mobile device while at your business. With this strategy in place, you have the ability to continue nurturing those leads, and ensure that customers continue to return to your business.

Related: The New Rules of Lead Generation Resemble the Old Rules, Somewhat

Targeting key demographics with mobile lead generation.

Brands often make the mistake of focusing on data generated by desktop usage, when mobile data is more readily available and more accurate, enabling you to create finely detailed marketing campaigns. There are many tools available for mining the data made available through mobile.

Google Mobile Analytics can help you to view the source of your app's traffic, as well as how your app is used by customers, giving you the ability to attract users and retain them. Mixpanel is great for tracking actions that users take while they are using your app. As a result, you can see exactly who you need to target, and even how to best target those leads.

Mobile lead generation can not be ignored. If you are not leveraging all of the data available to you, you are missing out on the opportunity to generate valuable leads. Optimizing today can help your brand to stay ahead.

Related: 10 Tweaks That Instantly Increase Mobile Conversion Rates