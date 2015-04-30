My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Careers

3 Ways to Rescue a Job Interview That's Going Wrong

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Every job hunter has been there, even if only in a discouraging daydream: You show up, on time, and pumped up for a key meeting with a hiring manager. But, as the conversation goes on, you get the sinking feeling that it just isn’t going your way.

“You need to know how to turn the discussion back in your favor if it does start to go awry,” says Tracy Cashman, a senior vice president and partner in the IT search practice at recruiting firm WinterWyman. Here are the three most common problems she hears about from job candidates, and how to recover:

1. The interviewer isn’t ready, or is noticeably distracted.

“There could be lots of reasons for this,” Cashman notes. “Maybe he didn’t have time to read your resume before the appointment, or there is a crisis in the office, or he’s just having a bad day. Whatever the cause, you need to take control of the interview.”

The fix: Bring copies of your resume and offer one, with a few brief remarks about your experience and why it’s a good fit for the opening. If that doesn’t seem to help the interviewer focus on you, “he may just be too distracted to have any kind of real conversation,” Cashman says. “In that case, politely ask whether you can reschedule. You could say something like, ‘It seems I may have arrived at a difficult time. Is there a better time for us to meet and talk about the job?’ You have nothing to lose but a bad interview, and the other person may really appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”

2. You don’t know the answer to a question. 

This could happen to anyone, but it’s particularly critical in IT, since part of the interview process for tech positions is usually a test of specific skills that may not be a precise fit with the work you’ve done so far.

The fix: “When you’re nervous, you may draw a blank on something you actually do know,” Cashman says. “If that happens, smile and acknowledge it. Most people will be sympathetic. Talk about how you would find the answer if you ever needed to recall it, or figure it out, while on the job.” If you really have no clue, however, “don’t B.S. or pretend. Instead, draw a parallel with experience you do have, or describe how you might go about finding the solution. This can impress an interviewer by showing him or her your problem-solving skills and resourcefulness under pressure.”

3. The interviewer seems underwhelmed by your background or one of your answers. 

“Sometimes the person will come right out and tell you where she feels you are weak, what skills you may be lacking, or that she disagrees with an opinion you’ve expressed,” says Cashman. “More often, though, you may just get the feeling that things aren’t clicking.”

The fix: Most of us are lousy mind-readers, so avoid trying to guess, Cashman advises. “Instead, ask directly. For example, you could say, ‘It seems you may have a concern about something I said. May I ask what it was?,’ or ‘I get the feeling you may think I’m lacking the experience you want in XYZ. If so, I’d like to tell you more about an XYZ project I worked on.’”

Sometimes the problem is a simple miscommunication that can be easily ironed out, but “if you don’t address it in the interview, you usually can’t go back and fix it later,” says Cashman. “That’s why it’s also important to ask how you did at the end of the meeting. One of the most powerful questions is, ‘What would you be looking for in the ideal candidate for this job that you didn’t see in me?’” The answer might surprise you, but in any case, “it gives you one last chance to sell yourself” — and demonstrate how fast you can think on your feet.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Careers

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Entry-Level Tech Jobs

Careers

16 Best Career Decisions to Make When the Stock Market Is Seesawing

Careers

He Was Asked to Co-Found a $1 Billion Company Based on His LinkedIn Profile. Here's Why He Stood Out -- and How You Can, Too.