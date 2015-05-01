7 Key Insights From Top Business Leaders (Infographic)
Life, day to day, can be a chaotic blur. There is so much to see, hear and do at any given moment that good advice often gets lost in the shuffle. But sometimes, a quote – whether it is about solving a practical problem, achieving a specific goal, or general strategies for leading a full life – manages to cut through the clutter with a stroke of piercing insight.
The below infographic from Audvisor brings together quotes from a diverse cast of business leaders on far-reaching topics. From how to start a movement to the power of forgiveness, these insights may be short, but they pack a mean punch.
Check them out below.