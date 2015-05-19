My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Apps

An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Guest Writer
Managing Director at X1 Sports Nutrition
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mobile now leads the world of marketing and apps are quickly becoming one of the most popular methods for reaching customers on the go. According to eMarketer, app downloads will double over the course of the next four years. Based on these numbers, it is little wonder that so many businesses are rushing to develop and offer their own app. The problem is that while businesses are quick to recognize the value in offering an app, they frequently have little idea about how to make the move from merely engaging customers to monetizing their apps.

Related: The Right Way to Monetize Your Free App

The challenge of monetizing apps.

Analytics are vital to understanding performance and improving engagement. When it comes to apps, analytics are even more vital in terms of understanding the speed at which the user makes his or her way through the app, and which features users tend to use. All of these factors affect user experience. They ultimately effect how much your customer uses the app and potential profitability.

To understand as much as possible about what your customers are doing with your app, you need a good analytics tool. Google Analytics is a good free tool that will track and report mobile app traffic, as well as various behaviors. To drill down a little deeper, need something more advanced, such as MixPanel, which gives you the ability to analyze every action that users take while in your app, such as playing videos, uploading pictures, etc. When it comes to moving from simple engagement to monetizing your apps, Flurry is rapidly developing a reputation as an excellent tool.

Related: 4 Marketing Analytics Tools That Are Shaping the Industry

Which option for monetization Is best?

Once you have leveraged the power of analytics to learn as much as possible about user behavior, you will have a much better opportunity to determine the best and most strategic methods for driving monetization. While some marketers assume that the only way to monetize an app is to sell it, that is hardly the case. In fact, free apps routinely make more money than paid apps. Options for monetizing your app are many and varied. They include in-app purchases and in-app advertising.

Keep in mind, however, that regardless of how you choose to monetize your app, it is a delicate balancing act. You never want to run the risk of interfering with the in-app user experience, otherwise you risk losing your customer. The key is to ensure that your advertising does not become intrusive and interrupt the immediate experience of the user.

Real-time engagement is typically considered the most powerful reason for developing an app, but even so, monetization is vital to a company's future success. Monetization can be associated either directly or indirectly with engagement via in-app purchases or through location visit rates, but either way, it remains crucial to the financial health of your brand.

Related: How Your App Can Turn a Profit

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

5 Data-Driven Reasons You Should Build a Mobile App for Your Business

Mobile Apps

Here's Exactly What You Need to Do to Launch a Mobile App

Mobile Apps

Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.