My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Sergey Brin's Best Advice to Marissa Mayer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Being an engineer who instinctually digs into details, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer admits that she’s tended to forget one of the keys to successful leadership: bold action.

On Monday evening at the annual Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner in New York City, Mayer told me on stage that the best leadership advice she ever got came from Google co-founder Sergey Brin in July 2012, on the day she was leaving Google to join Yahoo.

It was literally minutes before Yahoo announced that its board of directors had chosen Mayer to be the new CEO, and she was saying goodbye to Brin, whom she had worked with at Google for 13 years. “Sergey gave me all kinds of advice and encouragement. He said he would miss me, but also said, ‘Here are my ideas about Yahoo,'” she recalled. “He went into like immediate minutiae. Change the logo, which we did. Change all these different things.”

Determined to get outside before the big news broke (and to meet her mom, who was right there on Google’s campus, waiting to help her through the transition), Mayer recalls: “I had my hand on the door, saying, ‘Sergey, it’s time for me to go, I’ve got to go.'”

But Brin talked on: “Marissa, wait!” She turned around, “and he looked at me and he said: ‘Don’t forget to be bold.'”

Three years later, she says, “I actually hear that in my head every single day that I’m at Yahoo.”

She passed on this advice to the Fortune MPW audience: “If you really want to create something transformational — if you really want to make a difference in your life and other people’s lives — yes, it’s always easy to take the safer incremental choice and to iterate…But remember to be bold.”

These days at Yahoo, she explained, “that has helped me in so many different moments, be it deciding whether or not to acquire Tumblr, deciding what to do with our Alibaba stake that ended up being worth somewhere on the order of $30 to $40 billion. And so, to have that as the refrain in the back of my head was actually really helpful.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advice

Why You Should Forget About Your Weaknesses and Focus on Your Strengths

Advice

Five Must Reads for the 2020 Entrepreneur

Advice

How to Build a World-Class Marketing Team