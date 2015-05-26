This Company's Headquarters Looks Just Like Star Trek's USS Enterprise

May 26, 2015 1 min read

This building boldly goes where no building has gone before.

Chinese online game development company NetDragon Websoft has a headquarters that, at first glance, looks a lot like USS Enterprise from epic sci-fi franchise Star Trek. For those non-Trekkie types, it's Captain Kirk's spaceship.

At the helm of this, er, building is NetDragon founder Liu Dejian. He is one of China's wealthiest individuals and also a Star Trek fan, The Wall Street Journal reports.

You'd have to be a huge Trekkie to want and then pay for a building that looks like this. Here's a drone's-eye view of the building, set to the Star Trek theme song:

The building cost $97 million to make and was completed about a year ago in the coastal city of Changle, according to the Journal. It measures about 850 feet long by almost 330 wide and stands six stories high.

You can't get much geekier than this.

