My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Star Trek

This Company's Headquarters Looks Just Like Star Trek's USS Enterprise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Company's Headquarters Looks Just Like Star Trek's USS Enterprise
Image credit: NetDragon Websoft
NetDragon Websoft Headquarters
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

This building boldly goes where no building has gone before.

Chinese online game development company NetDragon Websoft has a headquarters that, at first glance, looks a lot like USS Enterprise from epic sci-fi franchise Star Trek. For those non-Trekkie types, it's Captain Kirk's spaceship.

At the helm of this, er, building is NetDragon founder Liu Dejian. He is one of China's wealthiest individuals and also a Star Trek fan, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Related: Remembering Mr. Spock: 10 of Leonard Nimoy's Most Memorable Quotes

You'd have to be a huge Trekkie to want and then pay for a building that looks like this. Here's a drone's-eye view of the building, set to the Star Trek theme song:

The building cost $97 million to make and was completed about a year ago in the coastal city of Changle, according to the Journal. It measures about 850 feet long by almost 330 wide and stands six stories high.

You can't get much geekier than this.

Related: This New Tool Basically Makes Star Trek Technology a Reality

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Star Trek

This Company's Headquarters Looks Just Like Star Trek's USS Enterprise

Ready For Anything

50 Years of Leadership Lessons From Star Trek

Content Marketing

These 25 Fantastic Slide Decks Will Help You Step Up Your Content Marketing