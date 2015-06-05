My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Try Out This Productivity Tip That Worked Wonders for Me

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Try Out This Productivity Tip That Worked Wonders for Me
Image credit: Facebook
Guest Writer
CMO at Nextiva
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Type “productivity tip” into Google search and you are likely to come up with more than 112 million hits. That’s because we are all trying to be more productive. This interest has caused dozens of productivity-based companies (tech and otherwise) to sprout up in recent years, but I’m here to tell you that you don’t need to pay a dime to be productive -- just follow my single, easy tip:

Break out your day into chunks of six minutes.

It is as simple as that. I heard that lawyers do intricate tracking like this with their billable hours and that it works wonders, so about a year ago I decided to give it a try.

Related: How to Transform Your Productivity

Here is what happened.

Day 1

It was early 2014 when I came to work armed with a pen and a pad of paper. I was going to do this old school-style: no apps, no Excel spreadsheets. I looked at the clock: 8 a.m. I checked my email. I looked back at the clock: 8:06 a.m. OK, I was being productive. A colleague came into my office to chat about his weekend -- a conversation I thought didn’t take long. I looked back at the clock: 8:19 a.m. Yikes, I’d just used up 13 minutes.

I wrote down my actions for each six-minute period that day. The exercise took time, but it proved shockingly enlightening. My productivity was not up to my standards. I knew I could do better.

Day 2

I quit Facebook. I’d rather not disclose how much (off-work) time I was spending on that site. My time management journal started filling up. There are, after all, 1,440 minutes in a day -- that is 240 six-minute groupings (less sleep, of course).

Related: How Successful People Work Less and Get More Done

I started to tell my team about this concept and they decided to join in on the fun. Pretty soon, we were all tracking our productivity in six-minute increments. It didn’t take long before I saw projects being completed at lightening speed and an increased focus around the office.

Lessons

I continued practicing what I like to call “the six-minute method” for a few more days and then gave it a rest. But in that little time, the practice had seeped into my subconscious and my productivity stayed high.

These days I practice the method about once a month, just to keep me on task. I highly recommend you do the same, especially if your responsibilities at work change frequently. Test it out and report back -- you will be amazed at the results.

Share your other time management tips in the comments section below.

Related: Get Organized With These 6 Tips That Lead to More Productive Days

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

Beyond Productivity: Tips and Tools for Making Progress Toward Important Goals

Productivity

This Affordable DocuSign Alternative Can Streamline Processing Signatures

Productivity

Try This for Better Mental Performance