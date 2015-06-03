Which Tech Billionaires Donate the Most to Charity? (Infographic)

June 3, 2015 2 min read

When you’re sitting on billions, even millions, you can easily afford to give generously to charity and should, and not just for the tax breaks. Whether fueled by a genuine desire to make a difference or out of sheer vanity -- or, yes, to greedily ease the tax blow -- today’s tech titans are showering their favorite charities with cash.

Bill Gates, easily the most famous philanthropist among the tech elite, is back on top again as the richest man in the world, clocking an estimated net worth of $79.7 billion. He’s also arguably the most generous soul on earth.

Related: How the World's First Bitcoin Charity Is Harnessing the Cryptocurrency to Change Lives (VIDEO)

The Microsoft co-founder, a Harvard dropout, founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with his wife in 2000. The aim of the nonprofit is to improve U.S. education and global health. To date, he’s donated $29.5 billion to what is now the world’s largest private foundation. Gates also launched The Giving Pledge with his wife, Melinda, and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett. The initiative encourages the world’s wealthiest to give the majority of their fortunes to charity.

One tech billionaire you might not have heard of, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, the visionary behind Moore’s Law, is also one of the globe’s most prolific philanthropists. He and his wife, Betty, joined The Giving Pledge in 2012, eleven years after donating half of their wealth to their own namesake foundation.

Related: Why Bill Gates Is Backing Impact Entrepreneurs in India

For a deeper dive into Gates’s and Moore’s exceptional charitable giving efforts -- along with those of four more of today’s leading tech billionaires -- check out the fact-packed infographic below, care of Who Is Hosting This.

Image credit: Who Is Hosting This

Related: 4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Pay It Forward